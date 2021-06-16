Scott Frost Shares Honest Admission On 2020 Decision

Before the 2020 college football season officially kicked off, there were major questions about whether or not the season would even be played.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost made it abundantly clear that he and the Huskers wanted to play. Frost challenged the Big Ten’s decision to postpone the season in a very public manner.

If he had the chance to do it all over again, would he? Well, on Wednesday he told reporters that he might do things a little differently, but he still believes playing the season was the “right thing to do.”

“I’m not sure I’d do it again as boldly as I did (because of the negative attention it drew)… But it was 100 percent the right thing to do,” he told reporters.

Nebraska’s Scott Frost, 10 months later, on his stance against the Big Ten’s initial decision to postpone football in the fall of 2020: “I’m not sure I’d do it again as boldly as I did (because of the negative attention it drew)… But it was 100 percent the right thing to do.” — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) June 16, 2021

After Frost publicly challenged the Big Ten, Nebraska was rewarded with a trip to Columbus to face off against Ohio State in the first game of the season.

The Huskers were given one of the most difficult schedules in the country and that showed in the team’s 1-4 start to the season. A surprising win over Penn State helped alleviate what would have been a horrible season for the Huskers.

Nebraska opens the 2021 season with a much more manageable slate. The Huskers face off against Illinois, Fordham and Buffalo before a major non-conference clash against Oklahoma.