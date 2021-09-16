Scott Frost Shares Honest Admission On Oklahoma Game

Some would say Scott Frost is the coach under the most pressure within college football this coming weekend. He doesn’t feel the same.

Nebraska faces a massive test this Saturday. The Huskers will pay a visit to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. No one’s expecting Nebraska to win, but it at least needs to appear competitive.

Fans have run out of patience with Frost. A blowout loss to Oklahoma could even end up being the final nail in the coffin. Believe it or not, the Huskers head coach isn’t feeling the pressure.

Frost said on Thursday that Nebraska has “very little to lose” this Saturday. He wants his players, as a result, to play “stress-free.”

“We have a lot to gain and very little to lose in this game, so I just want our guys to play stress-free, not worry about anything and just go attack,” Frost said. “I think attack is the key word.”

It’s one thing to tell your players to play stress-free. It’s another for them to actually follow through.

There’s no doubt Nebraska is nervous about this game. Oklahoma is the far superior team. Barring an unforeseen circumstance, the Sooners should win in a blowout.

Scott Frost, meanwhile, desperately needs his Huskers to keep the game close. A win’s not necessary, but Nebraska needs to show a pulse. It would go a long way for a program in need of good publicity.