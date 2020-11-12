Scott Frost Shares Update On The Quarterback Decision

Following their 0-2 start, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is starting to lose some faith in Adrian Martinez. He pulled Martinez in their loss to Northwestern, but didn’t exactly see improvement in the team’s performance with Luke McCaffrey.

Heading into a tough game against Penn State, Frost has a big decision to make at QB. But he’s not willing to commit to Martinez or McCaffrey just yet.

“We’ll make a decision here,” Frost said on Thursday, per Rex Smith of NBC Omaha. “Both guys have been competing for that and practicing to get there.”

Martinez has 24 completions for 230 yards and no touchdowns with one interception in two starts for Nebraska. McCaffrey has 16 completions for 148 yards without a touchdown but one pick as well, mostly in spot duty.

Scott Frost not willing to name a starting QB when asked about it just now. "We’ll make a decision here. Both guys have been competing for that and practicing to get there.” — Rex Smith (@RexSmithTV) November 12, 2020

The fact that Frost isn’t willing to commit to a starter right now would seem to bode well for McCaffrey’s chances of starting under center. The redshirt freshman was one of the nation’s top dual-threat QBs coming out of high school in 2019, and has done a solid job of running the football these last two seasons.

But don’t expect this controversy to be resolved for good this weekend. They play a very frustrated Penn State team that is as desperate for a first win this season as the Huskers are.

Even if the Nittany Lions make Martinez or McCaffrey look silly on Saturday, the QB controversy won’t be over.