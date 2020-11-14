It was only a matter of time before Scott Frost benched quarterback Adrian Martinez for Luke McCaffrey. It finally happened on Saturday.

McCaffrey earned his first start of the season on Saturday and never looked back. The new Nebraska starter completed 13 of 21 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown with just one pick and also ran the ball 13 times for 67 yards and an additional score. The Huskers offense looked the best its been so far this season with McCaffrey behind center on Saturday.

Nebraska won its first game of the season this weekend, beating Penn State in a 30-23 thriller. It’s safe to say Frost and the Huskers are plenty happy with their decision to make a quarterback change.

Frost had been a big supporter of Martinez these past few years, but the junior quarterback’s progress has been stagnant. McCaffrey is clearly the Huskers’ top choice at quarterback now, but the decision wasn’t easy for the Nebraska head coach.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost says of choosing Luke McCaffrey over Adrian Martinez, "that decision is one of the hardest ones I’ve ever made." — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) November 14, 2020

It’s hard to imagine we’ll see much of Adrian Martinez on the field the rest of this season. Luke McCaffrey is clearly the starting quarterback moving forward.

Both Martinez and McCaffrey are dangerous runners, but McCaffrey has a leg up in the passing attack. Scott Frost was hoping to see more progress in the passing game from Martinez this season, but it didn’t happen.

Nebraska is trending in the right direction with Frost at the helm, especially after making a much-needed quarterback change.