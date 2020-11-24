Scott Frost Sums Up His Thoughts On Iowa’s Program

This weekend is Thanksgiving, and it’s time for the annual Nebraska-Iowa game. This year’s matchup is a pivotal one for Scott Frost and the Huskers.

Nebraska seemed like it might have found something in its win over Penn State two weeks ago. However, the Huskers were embarrassed at home by Illinois last weekend, falling to 1-3 on the season.

Sitting in last place in the Big Ten West, Nebraska now moves on to play the Hawkeyes, a team they have not beaten since 2014. Frost knows his team has its work cut for itself.

“They’re going to make you earn it, man. They’re a physical program,” Frost said about Iowa on Monday, via Chad Leistikow of the Des Moines Register.

After dropping its first two games of the season to Purdue and Northwestern, Iowa has won three in a row. The Hawkeyes registered all three wins via blowout, taking down Michigan State, Minnesota and Penn State.

Iowa-Nebraska is set for a noon ET kickoff Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. It will be the 51st all-time meeting between the two Midwestern programs.

FOX will broadcast the action.