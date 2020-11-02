Scott Frost Sums Up Nebraska Football’s Mindset Right Now

After an opening week loss to Ohio State, Nebraska football was forced to sit out last weekend due to Wisconsin’s struggles with COVID-19.

The Huskers tried to schedule a game against another opponent–and the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga took them up on the offer. However, the Big Ten ruled Nebraska could not play the game, as the conference seems pretty dead set on keeping any games limited to within league play.

Today, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost addressed what went into the plan to play Chattanooga before the Big Ten stepped in. Frost also made it clear his team is about one thing right now.

They just want to play, period.

“You know, we had to scramble to try to find an opponent to fill the game, We just want to let our kids play, and the kids just want to play,” Frost said via 247Sports. “Not everybody was available. So in a few hours we came up with one that was going to PCR test their kids on a Thursday and Friday, and fly here, and we could test them again. “We told the kids we were going to try. Told them it was probably going to go to a vote of the Big Ten, whether they’d let us or not. We tried to do it the right way. I don’t think they were very confident when they heard that, and they were right. The kids kind of laugh about those things now. More than anything, they just want to be on the field competing. Hopefully we get a chance to this Saturday.”

Barring anything unforeseen, the Huskers are going to be able to play this weekend. Nebraska football is set to travel to Northwestern on Saturday.

The Huskers will then return home to host Penn State on November 14.