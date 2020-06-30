Scott Frost Thinks He Knows Why Adrian Martinez Struggled Last Year

Scott Frost needs a big year in Lincoln if the Huskers hope to go bowling. But the Nebraska head coach can’t do it alone.

Adrian Martinez is back for his junior year to lead the Huskers’ offense. Martinez has displayed flashes of brilliance through two years at Nebraska, but has been consistently plagued by inconsistency.

Martinez had a big freshman year in which he threw for 2,617 yards and 17 touchdown as opposed to eight interceptions. He took a giant step back last season, though. In 10 games, Martinez had 1,956 passing yards and just 10 touchdowns along with nine picks. His completion percentage dropped a full five percentage points as well.

What was the reason for Martinez’ poor sophomore season? Frost believes the lack of QB competition ahead of the 2019 season put Martinez into “cruise control.” That lack of a competitive mindset changed the Nebraska QB’s mindset in 2019.

“I think it’s just his mindset and his approach,” Frost said earlier this week, via the Lincoln Journal Star. “He came in his first year and had to compete for that spot, and he looked like a competitor every single day in practice. Year 2, because of the situation, I think he was able to put it in cruise control a little more, and I think that showed up on the field a little bit.”

Martinez’ lax mindset could also be a reflection on Frost’s coaching style.

If Nebraska hopes to become a legitimate Big Ten contender, the Huskers’ culture has to change.

Frost’s coaching style seems to have a direct correlation with Martinez’ on-field play. The Nebraska head coach would be wise to implement a more competitive culture within his program.