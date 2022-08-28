Scott Frost Was Asked About His Struggles In Close Games

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nebraska's 31-28 loss to Northwestern Saturday was the seventh in a row for the program dating back to last season.

It also added to the Cornhuskers' shockingly poor results in one-score games under Scott Frost. Nebraska is 5-21 in one-score contests and 15-30 overall under Frost, who is looking more and more like a dead man walking.

Following yesterday's loss, Frost was asked how he plans to address his team's inability to win tight games.

“It’s not gonna be one message, it’s going to have to be several,” Frost said, via On3Sports' 'Barkley Truax. “We’ve just lost too many close games. These guys need something to believe in and we need to believe in ourselves as a team. I think they do. I don’t think there’s a guy in our locker room didn’t think we were gonna come win this game today. I’m sure they’ll think the same thing next week.”

On a slightly positive note, Nebraska will now head home to Lincoln for four-straight games after starting the season in Ireland.

The Huskers will be favored in three of those four, including against North Dakota on Saturday, but then again, they were decisive favorites against Northwestern and that didn't matter.