Scott Frost Was Asked If He Would Support Players Protesting This Fall

The issue of kneeling for the national anthem in support of racial injustice has regained a ton of steam amid the recent protests.
With more and more players and teams pledging to support peaceful protesting, the issue has now reached Scott Frost. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Frost was asked if he would support players protesting the anthem by kneeling before games.
Frost’s reply was that he intends to wait and see. He said that he wants his player to “feel free to voice their opinions” and doesn’t want to “direct those opinions” in any specific way.
Frost added that his team usually isn’t out on the field for the national anthem anyway, but that they could decide to change that. He says that it will be “interesting” to see how it ultimately plays out.
“We’ll see how this thing shakes out,” Frost said. “I know there are a lot of strong opinions, both ways. The only way I would answer that is, I want our players to be able to voice their opinions. I don’t want to direct those opinions.
“There are only a few schools in our league that are out on the field for the national anthem. We’re not out on the field unless we decide to change it. It’s going to be interesting to see how that plays out. But I want our guys to feel free to voice their opinions.”
Frost is already seeing his coaching seat get warmer as the team struggles to return to bowl eligibility. The recent departure of star wideout JD Spielman isn’t going to help things in 2020.
What do you make of Scott Frost’s stance on players protesting?