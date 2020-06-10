Scott Frost Was Asked If He Would Support Players Protesting This Fall

The issue of kneeling for the national anthem in support of racial injustice has regained a ton of steam amid the recent protests.

With more and more players and teams pledging to support peaceful protesting, the issue has now reached Scott Frost. In an interview with Tom Shatel of the Omaha World-Herald, Frost was asked if he would support players protesting the anthem by kneeling before games.

Frost’s reply was that he intends to wait and see. He said that he wants his player to “feel free to voice their opinions” and doesn’t want to “direct those opinions” in any specific way.

Frost added that his team usually isn’t out on the field for the national anthem anyway, but that they could decide to change that. He says that it will be “interesting” to see how it ultimately plays out.