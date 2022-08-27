Some Fans Aren't Happy With FOX's Broadcast Of Nebraska-Northwestern Game

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Ben McShane/Getty Images

This Saturday's game between Nebraska and Northwestern is shaping up to have a thrilling finish. Unfortunately for sports fans in Atlanta, they might miss it.

According to Barrett Sallee of CBS, Atlanta's TV broadcast for FOX switched from the Nebraska-Northwestern game to a preseason matchup between the Falcons and Jaguars.

Taking a Big Ten game off in favor of an NFL preseason game seems a bit odd, regardless of who's playing.

This is such an egregious move that even Falcons fans are actually upset about it.

"I love the Falcons (for better or worse), have two seats from the Georgia Dome in my office, and had season tickets for over a decade. And I still think that’s complete crap," one fan said.

"Thanks @FOX5Atlanta - meaningless preseason game vs. solid college game," another fan tweeted.

Sports fans in Atlanta will have to stream the rest of the Nebraska-Northwestern game. It sounds like it's operating just fine on the Fox Sports app.

Nebraska leads 21-17 over Northwestern in the third quarter.