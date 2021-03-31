Son Of Big Ten Coach Announces Transfer Destination

While Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg has been plying his trade in Lincoln, his oldest son Jack has been learning under Tom Izzo at rival Michigan State. But after entering the transfer portal last week, Jack Hoiberg has decided upon a new destination.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Hoiberg announced that he is taking his talents to the Sun Belt Conference and joining UT-Arlington. Hoiberg joins a Mavericks team that is coming off a 13-13 season and finished third in the Sun Belt.

The move finalizes a departure from East Lansing that Hoiberg announced a week ago. Hoiberg appeared in 14 games this past year, recording seven points, five assists and three rebounds in 43 minutes.

He finished his time at Michigan State with 36 points, eight rebounds and 20 assists. He even earned a scholarship for the 2020-21 season.

“Excited to announce I am entering the transfer portal,” Hoiberg said in a statement last Wednesday. “I’m thankful for all of the great experiences and everything that I have learned at MSU. A huge thank you to my coaches and the friends I’ve met along the way. Looking forward to my next chapter. I’ll be a Spartan for life!”

Last week Jack Hoiberg’s younger brother Sam announced his commitment to Nebraska. Sam Hoiberg cited a longstanding desire to play for his father in joining the Huskers.

But Jack clearly has different goals for his college basketball career. UT-Arlington isn’t exactly an NCAA Tournament regular, appearing in the tournament just once in its history.

Will Jack Hoiberg help the Mavericks reach the top in the Sun Belt Conference?