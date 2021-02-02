Son Of Former Nebraska Star Commits To The Huskers

Michael Booker was a standout cornerback for the Nebraska Cornhuskers a little over two decades ago, earning MVP honors in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl and winning two national championships. It’ll be tough to follow up that act, but it appears his son is ready for the challenge.

Booker’s son, who happens to go by the same name, announced on Monday night that he’s committing to Nebraska. He’s a defensive back from the 2021 recruiting class.

“First, I would love to thank God for blessing me with the power to overcome all my adversity and allowing me to be in the situation I am today,” Booker wrote. “Next, I would like to thank all the schools that saw me as a potential prospect for their programs. Also thank you to my teammates, coaching staff, and athletic trainers for encouraging me to push my limits.

“And finally, I would love to thank my supporting family for being the backbone to all motivation I’ve accumulated in these past few years. I’m forever grateful. With all that being said, I’m proud to announce that I will be committed to The University of Nebraska.”

Here’s the full announcement from Booker:

Booker’s son will be joining the Cornhuskers as a walk-on for this fall.

Ironically enough, Scott Frost was actually teammates with Booker in 1995. Fast forward to 2021, and he’ll get the chance to coach his son in Lincoln.