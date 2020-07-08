Nebraska landed a commitment from CB Ladarius Webb Jr. on Tuesday evening.

The 5-foot-10 defensive prospect is unheralded on the recruiting trail thus far. He hasn’t even been scouted by most major recruiting service outlets. But it’s easy to see why Scott Frost and the Huskers are taking a chance on Webb Jr.

Ladarius Webb Jr. is the son of former NFL safety Ladarius Webb Sr. The older Webb played his collegiate ball at Southern Mississippi and Nicholls State. He was a star for Nicholls State, so much so that the Baltimore Ravens selected him in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Ladarius Webb Sr. spent nine years in the NFL before being released by the Ravens in 2018. Now, the younger Ladarius will look to start his own career path, joining the Nebraska football program in 2021.

“This has been a long journey, but I have enjoyed this journey too,” Ladarius Webb Jr. wrote on Twitter. “I would like to announce I will be committing to the University of Nebraska.”

It’s easy to get excited about what Ladarius Webb Jr. brings to the table. Football’s in his DNA, thanks to his dad.

Ladarius Jr. needs to bulk up a bit to prepare himself for the collegiate level seeing he’s currently listed at 170 pounds. For now, it appears the Huskers’ commit will play corner for the program.

Nebraska may try and see what Ladarius Jr. can do at the safety position in coming years considering his dad’s NFL success at the position.