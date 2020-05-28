Sporting News Releases 2020 Bowl Prediction For Nebraska

The Spun

A closeup of Scott Frost before a Nebraska football game.LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 17: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers during pregame activities before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium on November 17, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Scott Frost has yet to lead Nebraska to a bowl game. But Sporting News’ latest projection indicates that’ll change this upcoming season.

The Frost-Nebraska experiment has been underwhelming so far to say the least. The former UCF head coach has led the Huskers to a 9-15 overall record the past two seasons. But expectations are high entering his third year at the helm.

Sporting News’ latest 2020-21 bowl-game predictions indicate it could be a major turnaround at Nebraska this year. The Huskers have a ways to go before having a team capable of competing for the Big Ten. Bowl eligibility is a top priority for Frost this season.

Bill Bender of Sporting News projects Nebraska will head to the Redbox Bowl this season to face an opponent Frost is plenty familiar with – the Washington Huskies. There’s no doubt a match-up between the Huskers and Huskies would draw a massive audience. We’re certainly hoping we get to see this happen.

Redbox Bowl – Nebraska vs. Washington

Frost has faced Washington plenty of times before during his time with the Oregon Ducks. But the Huskies have undergone major changes since then – most notably Chris Petersen’s decision to step down, allowing Jimmy Lake to take over as head coach.

As for the Huskers, if they hope to earn a Redbox Bowl berth they’ll need to have a big year.

Frost is under plenty of pressure as he enters his third year as Nebraska’s head coach.

