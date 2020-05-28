Sporting News Releases 2020 Bowl Prediction For Nebraska

Scott Frost has yet to lead Nebraska to a bowl game. But Sporting News’ latest projection indicates that’ll change this upcoming season.

The Frost-Nebraska experiment has been underwhelming so far to say the least. The former UCF head coach has led the Huskers to a 9-15 overall record the past two seasons. But expectations are high entering his third year at the helm.

Sporting News’ latest 2020-21 bowl-game predictions indicate it could be a major turnaround at Nebraska this year. The Huskers have a ways to go before having a team capable of competing for the Big Ten. Bowl eligibility is a top priority for Frost this season.

Bill Bender of Sporting News projects Nebraska will head to the Redbox Bowl this season to face an opponent Frost is plenty familiar with – the Washington Huskies. There’s no doubt a match-up between the Huskers and Huskies would draw a massive audience. We’re certainly hoping we get to see this happen.

Redbox Bowl – Nebraska vs. Washington

Frost has faced Washington plenty of times before during his time with the Oregon Ducks. But the Huskies have undergone major changes since then – most notably Chris Petersen’s decision to step down, allowing Jimmy Lake to take over as head coach.

As for the Huskers, if they hope to earn a Redbox Bowl berth they’ll need to have a big year.

Frost is under plenty of pressure as he enters his third year as Nebraska’s head coach.