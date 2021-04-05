Report: How Many Spring Game Tickets Nebraska Has Sold

It’s early April, but Nebraska football fans already have the itch to get back into Memorial Stadium. After no tickets were sold during the shortened 2020 season, the Cornhuskers faithful are desperately hoping to catch a glimpse of their team as soon as possible.

Nebraska fans will get that chance in less than a month, when the program hosts it’s annual Red-White spring game on Saturday, May 1. However, attendance at Memorial Stadium will be capped at 50 percent, allowing for just under 43,000 fans to attend the yearly tradition.

But, those wanting to get a chance to see the Cornhuskers in action shouldn’t wait too long.

According to Sean Callahan of Rivals.com, Nebraska has already sold just under 24,000 tickets as of Monday morning April 5. That means over half of the game’s available seats are taken with almost a full month to go until the event.

As of Monday morning, Nebraska has sold just under 24,000 tickets to the Red-White spring game. Capacity is just under 43,000 this year. A few different things as well: No free tickets for kids and season ticket holders were limited to just 4 total tickets vs. 8+ in the past. — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) April 5, 2021

It’s not surprising to see the tickets sold rapidly, considering Nebraska fans missed out on attending games in-person last fall. Just earlier this week, program head coach Scott Frost spoke about the importance of having the Huskers faithful in Memorial Stadium for games.

“I just miss the fans,” Frost said. “Going through that year with no fans was rough. That’s part of what makes Nebraska special.”

It’s possible that the Huskers suffered from a lack of fans in 2020. Nebraska stumbled along to a 3-5 season in Frost’s third year on the job. The 46-year-old has yet to have a winning season in Lincoln, leading some to question his fit with the program.

There’s no question that 2021 will be the most important year for Frost thus far. If he can’t show that the Huskers have improved this offseason he may be on his way out.

[Saturday Tradition]