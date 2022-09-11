Students Chanting 'Fire Frost' As Nebraska Trails Georgia Southern

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nebraska students are officially out on Scott Frost.

The Cornhuskers currently find themselves in a 35-28 hole at the hands of the Georgia Southern Eagles tonight.

The student section has begun chanting "fire Frost" as a result. What a disaster.

"'Fire Frost' chants emanating from student section. Georgia Southern 35, Nebraska 28, 12:12 left in third quarter," said Steven Sipple.

Scott Frost is in serious trouble. The fan base has turned on him and things are getting ugly.

Nebraska trails Georgia Southern 35-28 in the third quarter. The Huskers have a quarter and a half to get back in front.