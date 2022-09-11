Students Chanting 'Fire Frost' As Nebraska Trails Georgia Southern
Nebraska students are officially out on Scott Frost.
The Cornhuskers currently find themselves in a 35-28 hole at the hands of the Georgia Southern Eagles tonight.
The student section has begun chanting "fire Frost" as a result. What a disaster.
"'Fire Frost' chants emanating from student section. Georgia Southern 35, Nebraska 28, 12:12 left in third quarter," said Steven Sipple.
Scott Frost is in serious trouble. The fan base has turned on him and things are getting ugly.
Nebraska trails Georgia Southern 35-28 in the third quarter. The Huskers have a quarter and a half to get back in front.