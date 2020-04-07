Former Nebraska Running Back Is Joining The National Guard

Terrell Newby was a very productive four-year running back for the Nebraska Huskers. From 2013-16, he ran for 2,239 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He attempted to carve out a role in the NFL. Unfortunately, he never really stuck, and did not appear in a game at the sport’s highest level. Last year, he played for the AAF’s Salt Lake Stallions before the league folded.

Newby tried out for the XFL, but failed to make a roster. That really drove home the need to figure out what was next for him. The son of an Army veteran, he turned to military service. Now, he is set to join the Nebraska National Guard, an option that will allow him to pursue a real estate career as well.

“I can still be in Lincoln and accomplish what I want to accomplish in my military career,” Newby told the Omaha World-Herald. In July, he is set to head to Georgia for 10 weeks of basic training. That will be followed by 15 total weeks of infantry and airborne training. He may also get a spot in Ranger School, which would up his total training to around six months.

An ex-Husker RB is joining the Nebraska National Guard…he's vying for a spot in Ranger School, too. #huskers https://t.co/oOmL4LG3dG — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) April 7, 2020

Per the report, Terrell Newby Sr. is very supportive of his son’s decision, as are his former Husker teammates.

Nebraska National Guard’s Major Scott Ingalsbe was also excited to get the former Nebraska football star on board:

“We’re excited that he’s joining our team,” Ingalsbe said. “He’s a lot like everybody who is joining the National Guard to serve in a difficult time, when you know you’re going to be called upon to do work in a dangerous time.”

We wish Newby luck on this big next step, and thank him for serving the country.

