Just a few days ago, the Wisconsin Badgers were considered huge favorites over the Nebraska Cornhuskers. That’s no longer the case due to the current quarterback situation in Madison, Wisconsin.

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend. It’s a tough blow for the redshirt freshman considering he completed 20-of-21 pass attempts for 248 yards and five touchdowns in his 2020 season debut.

Mertz isn’t the only quarterback that could miss this weekend’s game. Backup quarterback Chase Wolf has also tested positive for the virus and is waiting for confirmation.

Since the Badgers will be shorthanded against the Cornhuskers, they’ve gone from 10.5-point favorites to just 1.5-point favorites in a two-day span.

Wisconsin has dropped from a 10.5-point favorite to as low as -1.5 over the past 2 days, and the O/U has dropped 9-10 points.https://t.co/Xo997pibeB — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) October 27, 2020

It’s interesting that Wisconsin is still considered the odds-on favorite to win this game despite being depleted at the most important position in football.

The Badgers should remain competitive this Saturday as long as it feeds its trio of running backs in Garrett Groshek, Isaac Guerendo and Nakia Watson.

Nebraska, on the other hand, doesn’t currently have an issue at quarterback. Adrian Martinez had his share of good and bad moments against Ohio State in the team’s season opener. It also helps that Scott Frost’s squad isn’t dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak right now.

As of now, the Nebraska-Wisconsin game is set for 3:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium.