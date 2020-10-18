Ohio State is less than a week away from opening its 2020 season up against Nebraska. The oddsmakers are predicting a blowout.

The Buckeyes opened as 21.5-point favorites, according to BetOnline.ag. That was only three days ago, but already the line is creeping upward.

Currently, Ohio State is a 26-point favorite. It should be noted that this figure is pretty much in line with how Ohio State-Nebraska games have gone since the Huskers joined the Big Ten.

In 2011, the Huskers beat the Buckeyes. However, once Urban Meyer took over in 2012, things changed.

In the five meetings since then, Ohio State has won by 25, 59, 42, 5 and 41.

Three days later, the line has already moved 4.5 points. Ohio State begins the week as a 26-point favorite against Nebraska. — Dan Hope (@Dan_Hope) October 18, 2020

The Buckeyes and Cornhuskers will kick off at noon ET Saturday on FOX. The game should serve as a nice tune up before Ohio State’s showdown with Penn State in Week 2.

Nebraska, meanwhile, has an especially tough start to its 2020 season. After OSU, the Huskers face Wisconsin. Then, after taking on Northwestern in Week 3, they have to take on Penn State.