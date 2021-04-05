Former Nebraska Coach Tim Miles Reportedly Landing New Job

Former Nebraska Huskers head coach Tim Miles is reportedly on the verge of landing a new head coaching job in college basketball.

Miles, 54, was Nebraska’s head coach from 2012-19. He went 116–114 as the Huskers’ head coach, leading the program to the NCAA Tournament in 2014. However, he was let go following the 2019 season in Lincoln.

The former Nebraska head coach took the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons off from coaching, working as an analyst on TV. However, he’ll reportedly have a new job for 2021-22.

According to a report from college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Miles will be the next head coach at San Jose State.

“Tim Miles is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at San Jose State. Official announcement expected in next 24 hours. Former head coach at Nebraska and Colorado State,” he reports.

Sources: Tim Miles is finalizing a deal to become the next head coach at San Jose State. Official announcement expected in next 24 hours. Former head coach at Nebraska and Colorado State. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 5, 2021

Miles, a South Dakota native, has been the head coach at Mayville State, Southwest Minnesota State, North Dakota State, Colorado State and Nebraska.

Now, Miles can add a new school to that list: San Jose State.

The move is expected to be made official soon.