Nebraska knew it was going to face an uphill battle today against Ohio State. What it didn’t know was that its top defensive back was going to get ejected for targeting.

During the second half of action, Nebraska junior cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt leveled Ohio State running back Steele Chambers in the open field. After further review, the officials confirmed that it was indeed targeting.

That call didn’t sit well with Nebraska legend Tommie Frazier, who immediately tweeted “Maybe the refs should start collecting Buckeye stickers on their hats.”

Frazier also tweeted “The refs’ stripes should be in red and silver.” Clearly the former Cornhuskers quarterback is frustrated with this afternoon’s officiating crew.

A few minutes after the refs ejected Taylor-Britt, Nebraska safety Deontai Williams was also thrown out of the game for targeting. It was a controversial call that even infuriated FOX broadcasters Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt.

Not only is Nebraska shorthanded for the rest of today’s game, it’ll be missing two key defensive backs for next week’s showdown with Wisconsin.

Targeting will always be a controversial subject in college football. Obviously the priority is to avoid unnecessary injuries, but the reality is a lot of these plays are too close to call.

Nebraska fans should expect a heated Scott Frost during his postgame press conference this afternoon, and frankly, who could blame him?