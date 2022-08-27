Tommie Frazier Is Furious: College Football World Reacts

Nebraska quarterback Tommie Frazier gets instructions from head coach Tom Osborne during the Fiesta Bowl on Jan. 2, 1996, in Tempe, Ariz. (Photo by Albert Dickson/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images) Sporting News Archive/Getty Images

Big Red Nation is once again furious with the outcome of a Scott Frost-coached football game.

Nebraska fell to Northwestern, 31-28, in Ireland on Saturday afternoon.

The Huskers led by 11 points at one point, though a poorly-timed onside kick and multiple interceptions crushed Frost's team against the Pat Fitzgerald-led Wildcats.

Legendary Huskers quarterback Tommie Frazier is not happy.

"Is this a rerun I’m watching? I’m sure I’ve seen this before," Frazier asked.

Frazier continued: "This cannot be happening again."

Nebraska fans are with Frazier.

"By frost it’s been a nightmare," one fan tweeted.

"Trev has a decision to make," another fan added.

"Frost finds ways to lose games. If you are this good at something you might as well keep it going," one fan joked.

Frost, whose buyout drops significantly in October, is certainly on the hot seat moving forward.