Top Nebraska Coaching Candidate Reacts To Job Rumors

Lance Leipold is no stranger to rumors about being a candidate for other jobs. The latest ones involve Nebraska.

Leipold, who has Kansas off to a 3-0 start in his second season in Lawrence, downplayed the whispers linking him to the Nebraska vacancy during an appearance on "The Straight Line" with Ryan Leaf.

“Just like anything, I think you have to stay in the moment, be where your feet are at,” Leipold said, via Jayhawk Slant. “You know, my wife, Kelly and I we came to Lawrence, Kansas, not to move at this stage of our career. It’s flattering. Like you said, it’s early, it’s early in the season. But our focus is trying to build the Kansas Jayhawks into a winner and a consistent winner for the long haul.”

There's really nothing else Leipold can say at this point. He can't seriously entertain the rumors publicly without angering his current employer and fanbase, nor can he categorically deny he'd leave Kansas, because that might make him look like a liar down the road.

Then again, focusing on the here and now isn't necessarily a bad thing for Leipold. With one more win, Kansas will reach four wins in a single season for the first time since 2009.

Three more victories would make the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since 2008, when Mark Mangino led the team to an 8-5 mark and a win in the Insight Bowl.