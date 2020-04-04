Trey McGowens, Top Transfer On CBB Market, Announces Destination

One of the top players available on the transfer market has made his decision. On Saturday, former Pitt guard Trey McGowens revealed where he’ll resume his collegiate career.

McGowens was a four-star recruit coming out of high school. He chose Pitt over schools like Baylor, Clemson and Minnesota. After spending two seasons with the Panthers, he decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel was hoping that McGowens would be one of the building blocks at his program. Instead, he’ll try to make his mark elsewhere.

The official announcement from McGowens took place on his Twitter account. McGowens shared the news that he’s committing to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

This past season, McGowens averaged 11.5 points and 3.6 assists per game. His contributions for the Panthers will be sorely missed.

Landing a guard as talented as McGowens is a huge win for Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska’s basketball program.

Nebraska won only seven games this past season under Hoiberg. To be fair though, the roster wasn’t exactly loaded with players that were ready to immediately contribute. That should change in the future since McGowens is on board.

McGowens has two years of eligibility remaining, but he’ll have to sit out next season due to NCAA rules.