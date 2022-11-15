Trey Palmer Appears To Be Leaning 1 Way For Next Season

PISCATAWAY, NJ - OCTOBER 07: Trey Palmer #3 of the Nebraska Cornhuskers in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during a game at SHI Stadium on October 7, 2022 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Wide receiver Trey Palmer has been of the few bright spots for Nebraska this season. The marquee transfer from LSU already has 58 catches for 831 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Palmer came to Nebraska with 458 receiving yards and three touchdowns. That was during a three-year span at LSU.

Even though Palmer could declare for the 2023 NFL Draft once this season is over, it doesn't sound like he's ready to leave the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph told reporters that he doesn't expect Palmer to walk in Senior Day festivities this week.

Palmer still has one year of eligibility remaining. If he's not going to participate in Senior Day festivities, that could be a sign that he'll return to the Cornhuskers for the 2023 season.

Nebraska would love to have Palmer back for another season. He has proven to be a dynamic playmaker in the Cornhuskers' offense.

Once this season is over for Nebraska, we'll most likely receive an official decision from Palmer.