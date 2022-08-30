TV Ratings Are Out For Nebraska's Loss To Northwestern

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Ben McShane/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Ben McShane/Getty Images

The masses were hungry for college football last weekend, and the ratings for Nebraska-Northwestern are a testament to that.

The game between the Huskers and Wildcats, which was played in Ireland and televised on FOX, reeled in over 4.4 million viewers, making it the most-watched sports broadcast of the day on Saturday.

The television and streaming viewership for the game was up 35 and 24 percent respectively from FOX's Week 0 season opener in 2021, which featured Nebraska and Illinois.

Northwestern won a thriller over the the Cornhuskers, rallying from a 28-17 deficit to earn a 31-28 victory.

The loss was Nebraska's 21st one-score defeat in 26 such games under head coach Scott Frost.

“We’ve just lost too many close games. These guys need something to believe in and we need to believe in ourselves as a team," Frost said. "I think they do. I don’t think there’s a guy in our locker room didn’t think we were gonna come win this game today. I’m sure they’ll think the same thing next week.”

While Nebraska tries to figure out how to close out games, FOX will look to record more quality ratings this weekend.

The network will broadcast Penn State-Purdue on Thursday night, as well as Oklahoma-UTEP on Saturday afternoon, in addition to several games on FS1.