Update On Nebraska 4-Star WR Commit Zavier Betts

Nebraska’s Scott Frost has to be happy with results of Wednesday’s early signing period. The Huskers’ 2020 class is among the top 20 in the nation. But one major recruit has yet to sign his letter of intent.

The Huskers’ 4-star WR commit, Zavier Betts, has been committed since April of this year. But didn’t take the opportunity to sign with Nebraska on Wednesday, leading some to be concerned.

But according to the latest reports out of Nebraska, Betts is set to sign his letter of intent on Friday.

“Betts had been working to get academically qualified for some time,” said Kenneth Ferriera of The Omaha World-Herald. “He still has a little bit of work to do in the second semester, but Nebraska feels comfortable enough to let Betts sign tomorrow.”

Fear not, Huskers fans. It looks like everything is set for Betts to attend Nebraska.

If all goes according to plan on Friday, the 4-star WR will be the second highest rated player of the Huskers’ 2020 class.

Betts is the No. 21 WR in the nation and No. 107 overall prospect in his cycle, according to 247Sports. He’s set to become Nebraksa’s 10th 4-star of the 2020 class.

The 6-foot-2 receiver is expected to be a difference maker for Frost and the Huskers’ offense. Surely, the coaching staff is thrilled to be adding Betts on Friday.