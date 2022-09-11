Upset Alert: Nebraska Trails Georgia Southern In The 2nd Half

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost during a college football game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, IL (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Scott Frost's seat is smoking hot right now.

Nebraska trails Georgia Southern 35-28 in the second half of tonight's game. You read that correctly. Georgia Southern leads the Cornhuskers by a touchdown.

Frost might not make it to Sunday if Nebraska loses this one. It's unacceptable.

The Nebraska defense is getting gashed by the Georgia Southern rushing attack. Gerald Green has six carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns. Jalen White's added nine carries for 50 yards and two scores.

Can the Cornhuskers survive this one? Even if they do, Frost can't feel safe about his job security moving forward.