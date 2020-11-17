Urban Meyer Knows How Scott Frost Reacted To First Win

Urban Meyer is no stranger to tough losses. The former Ohio State head coach would be the first to tell you that some of those dropped games stuck with him for a long time. Despite winning the national championship in 2014, Meyer still feels that he could have led his Buckeyes to multiple rings.

That history puts the now FOX Sports analyst in a position to empathize with Scott Frost. The Nebraska head coach hasn’t had the brightest of starts in Lincoln since joining the staff in 2018. Over his two and a half seasons with the Cornhuskers, Frost’s record is a measly 10-17.

But the former UCF coach got the proverbial monkey off of his back this weekend. Nebraska outlasted Penn State 30-23 in an important Big Ten game, earning the team’s first win of the 2020 campaign.

During a Monday interview with the Big Ten Network, Meyer detailed how he thought Frost would’ve spent the few days following the Cornhuskers win.

“You can start eating solid food again. You can start going to sleep at night,” Meyer said. “I saw his comments, I always say this with great respect to coaches and players because I’ve been there, when you lose a game or lose a couple games, I’ve got a feeling I know Coach Frost pretty good. His lifestyle has not been normal since he’s not used to losing.”

“Nebraska is a very proud program, one of the great programs in college football history,” Meyer said. “He made it the state he needed it, the fans and Husker nation needed it. More importantly, his players and him needed it. You have to build on it. Or I hate to say it, that win goes away. You have to build on that win.”

Meyer’s comments definitely reveal a key goal for Nebraska moving forward. The Cornhuskers have to build on Saturday’s game, or else the victory will have been meaningless.

Frost and Nebraska will look to make it two wins in a row next Saturday against Illinois.