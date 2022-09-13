Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Very Clear

GLENDALE, AZ - JANUARY 01: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes walks on the sideline during the second half of the BattleFrog Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium on January 1, 2016 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

The Nebraska Cornhuskers made headlines over the weekend, firing head coach Scott Frost just three games into the 2022 season.

During an appearance on the Big Ten Network, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer offered his thoughts on Nebraska's situation.

Meyer then revealed his feelings about Nebraska's fan base. His comments will almost certainly turn some heads this week.

"Nebraska is one the most unique fan bases I’ve ever experienced," Meyer said, via 247Sports. "One year when I was a coach at Ohio State, I asked one of my guys that worked with me, I said take me around a little bit. Let’s go incognito a little bit. I just wanted to walk around and I kind of did you know? I put a hat on and just kind of was in disguise and I just wanted to watch this because I grew up watching Tom Osborne and watching Nebraska win national championships. I was a big fan and so the fan support is as good as there is in America. They’re great fans too

"And then the game starts and they're still there. They're there all the way to the end. They're as courteous fans as you can imagine. So I would imagine that this is just one of things, it’s a speed bump. They got to get going, but you just wonder to at what point will it ever start to dissipate a little bit? I can't see it because the ones who grew up watching Nebraska and I've witnessed it first hand several times on that field, those are as good fans as there are in America."

Radio host Dan Patrick recently linked Meyer to Nebraska.

"I had some correspondence with my college football source," he said, via Bleacher Report. "We were talking about Meyer, I said, 'Could you see Meyer going back into coaching?' You know what my source said? '[Executive producer Paul Pabst's] on to something with Nebraska.' ... Let's say Nebraska could be in play for Meyer. Maybe."

While there's no guarantee Meyer will return to coaching, the thought of him leading Nebraska's football program is very intriguing.