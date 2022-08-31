Urban Meyer Mentioned For Nebraska: Football World Reacts

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - DECEMBER 02: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Ohio State Buckeyes looks on as they play the Wisconsin Badgers during the second half of the the Big Ten Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 2, 2017 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Urban Meyer hasn't said if he'll ever coach college football again. Nonetheless, he's being linked to a notable program this week.

Radio host Dan Patrick said a source told him to keep an eye on Arizona State and Nebraska as far Meyer's coaching future is concerned.

"Let’s just say this dreamlike, and they might have an opening soon,” Patrick said, via Saturday Tradition. “Let’s say Nebraska could be in play for Urban Meyer, maybe, hypothetically."

Nebraska is currently being led by Scott Frost. However, he may just be on the hot seat if he can't string together some wins.

Meyer hasn't publicly shown interest in the Nebraska job, but make no mistake, this would be the type of move that could potentially shake up the entire Big Ten.

On the flip side, Meyer's last two departures from college football programs were somewhat messy. Nebraska may not want to get involved in that kind of drama.

Nebraska fans aren't even sure if athletic director Trev Alberts would hire Meyer.

The Cornhuskers haven't had a winning record since the 2016 season.

Do you think Meyer would get Nebraska back on the right track?