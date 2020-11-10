Urban Meyer Names The Biggest Problem With Nebraska

On Saturday afternoon, either the Nebraska Cornhuskers or Penn State Nittany Lions will find their first win of the season.

It’s been a round start to the 2020 season for both programs. Penn State opened as one of the favorites to contend for a Big Ten title, but sits at 0-3 on the year.

Meanwhile, Nebraska wasn’t expected to compete for a title, but the Huskers weren’t supposed to struggle this much either. On Tuesday, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer named the biggest problem with the Huskers.

He thinks the team lacks speed on the offensive side of the ball to help quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Here’s what he had to say, via Saturday Tradition:

“They used to have (wide receiver) JD Spielman, who was a real electric player, and then he transferred (to TCU). I just didn’t feel any vertical push off the line of scrimmage from Nebraska and I just don’t know — do they have the offensive skill to supplant Adrian Martinez and (redshirt freshman Luke) McCaffrey, the quarterback position? So I think it’s much deeper than a quarterback issue. I think their offensive skill is very lacking right now.”

After a 21-13 loss to Northwestern last weekend, the Huskers sit at 0-2 on the season.

Nebraska is in desperate need of a win, which might be tough to come by this weekend against an also-desperate Penn State program.

Nebraska and Penn State kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET.