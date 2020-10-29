UT-Chattanooga AD Comments On The Big Ten’s Decision

Nebraska football was in the works of replacing Wisconsin with UT-Chattanooga this weekend. That is, until the Big Ten got in the way.

The Wisconsin Badgers decided to back out of this weekend’s game against the Huskers. Multiple Wisconsin players tested positive for COVID-19. The Badgers decided to cancel their game as a result.

Nebraska football understandably wanted to play this weekend, so university leaders picked up the phone and made a few calls. Who was university leaders calling? UT-Chattanooga. The Huskers were in the final stages of replacing Wisconsin with UT-Chattanooga for this coming Saturday until the Big Ten stepped in at the last minute.

Big Ten leaders have been adamant the conference’s schools are not permitted to schedule non-conference games this season. Somehow, though, Nebraska football and UT-Chattanooga cleared every hurdle up until the “final approval,” according to UT-Chattanooga athletic director Mark Wharton.

“We went through many levels of approval with the Big Ten,” Wharton said, via Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. “We lost on the final approval.”

UTC AD Mark Wharton on why Nebraska game was turned down by Big Ten: "All I can do is speculate that they set their schedules … With no byes they didn't have a contingency if they lost games, what they could do. Neb wanted to have a Plan B. We had testing protocols in place." — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 29, 2020

(More UTC-Nebraksa) UTC AD Mark Wharton: "We were in talks. We went through many levels of approval with the Big Ten. We lost on the final approval." Wharton said there were no specifics. — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) October 29, 2020

Nebraska football was somehow moments away from finalizing a game with UT-Chattanooga as soon as this Saturday. The game would’ve went against clearly stated Big Ten policy.

The conference hasn’t budged on its policy that teams aren’t allowed to schedule non-conference games this season.

Nebraska football has no other choice than to use this weekend as a bye week in preparation for the rest of their season. It could wind up being a blessing in disguise for Scott Frost and the Huskers.