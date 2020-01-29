Video: Nebraska, Michigan Pay Special Tribute To Kobe Bryant

The sporting world has been mourning the loss of former Los Angeles Lakers great Kobe Bryant, his daughter, Gianna, and seven others for the past three days.

Everyone from Bryant’s former teammates to the greats of other sports like Neymar have paid tribute to Bryant and the legacy he built in the NBA. Teams across the league have honored Bryant by taking a shot clock violation – 24 seconds – to honor his No. 24 jersey.

On Tuesday night, Nebraska and Michigan did their part to show love for the former Laker. Michigan started by taking a violation before Nebraska held the ball for 24 seconds.

Here’s video of the tribute.

Like we've seen in the NBA, @umichbball and @HuskerHoops honored Kobe Bryant with clock violations to start the game: pic.twitter.com/EkSD7ZAZbh — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) January 29, 2020

Among the other victims was noted baseball coach John Altobelli. He was the coach of Orange County College. He previously coached baseball stars like New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and New York Mets star Jeff McNeil in the Cape Cod League.

Altobelli was with his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, who played with GiGi Bryant. Mamba Academy assistant coach Christina Mauser, parent Sarah Chester, and her daughter Payton, also a player on the team, were also killed in the accident.

Our thoughts continue to go out to everyone impacted by this tragedy.