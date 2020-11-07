Nebraska football isn’t going to turn things around unless it improves its defense. It doesn’t look like that’s going to happen this year, especially after the Huskers’ horrendous defensive showing versus Northwestern Saturday morning.

Scott Frost’s Huskers haven’t played football in two weeks, and it’s definitely showing. Early in the first quarter of Saturday’s game, Northwestern running back Drake Anderson ran through the entire Nebraska defense for an easy 41-yard touchdown.

The Wildcats had no problem picking up a few key blocks, creating a massive running lane for Anderson. Anderson then broke a wimpy tackle from a Nebraska defender before out-running another defender who took a poor angle.

Nebraska football isn’t going to win many games if it keeps playing like it has, especially on the defensive side of the ball. Check out the Huskers’ horrendous defensive showing against Northwestern in the video below.

Northwestern’s Drake Anderson just running through everyone pic.twitter.com/MLQCsSpqOa — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 7, 2020

Yikes. It doesn’t get much worse than that.

Nebraska football has neglected to address its defensive issues these past few years, especially in the recruiting world. Scott Frost has struggled to haul in impressive recruiting classes, and it’s showing.

Fortunately for Nebraska, its day isn’t over. The Huskers trail by just a score to the much-improved Northwestern Wildcats this afternoon.

You can catch the rest of Nebraska-Northwestern on Big Ten Network. The Huskers are hoping to avoid an 0-2 start to the 2020 season.