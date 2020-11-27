Video Shows Angry Scott Frost On Nebraska Sideline

It was another rough day at the office for Nebraska head coach Scott Frost as his Huskers lost 26-20 to rival Iowa today. But the lowlight of the day may have been Frost himself.

Early in the fourth quarter, Frost got into an argument with an official on the sideline. When the official decided to walk away from Frost, the Nebraska head coach chased after him and almost called him something that would have gotten him into serious trouble.

The Huskers fell to 1-4 on the season with the loss to Iowa. The loss assures that Nebraska will be without a winning season for the fourth year in a row. It’s their longest such streak in decades.

Nebraska held the lead over Iowa for only six minutes during the game and were held scoreless for the final 27 minutes. Snaps troubles plagued the team which Frost attributed to clapping on the Iowa sideline.

Scott Frost nearly called the official something that rhymes with Mother Trucker, but stopped himself just in time. pic.twitter.com/MpLXWC36oH — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 27, 2020

Scott Frost has had a rocky tenure at Nebraska to say the least. He’s 10-19 as the Huskers head coach and 7-16 in the Big Ten.

Players who just two years ago seemed like the future of the program are either struggling or no longer with the team.

Week by week it seems that the Huskers are even farther away from returning to even the level they were playing at under Bo Pelini or even Mike Riley.

Nebraska are committed to Frost though, at least for the next couple of years. But one has to wonder what the breaking point is at that program.