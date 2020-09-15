Video Shows Kirk Herbstreit’s Live Reaction To Nebraska President

The Big Ten could be nearing an agreement to play football this fall. At least that’s what the entire country has been led to believe because of Nebraska president Ted Carter’s recent comments.

During a conversation with National Strategic Research Institute director Bob Hinson, Carter slipped up and said “We’re getting ready to announce the Huskers and Big Ten football tonight.”

Carter then retracted that statement, but his original comment already went viral on social media. While there have been plenty of great reactions to this developing story, none have been better than Kirk Herbstreit’s.

Herbstreit found out about the news during his time on The Pat McAfee Show. He couldn’t contain his excitement, as he gushed over the idea of the Big Ten returning to the gridiron.

“If that happens, I’ll be so fired up,” Herbstreit said. “And you’re right, I am a college football junkie. I love what I did last night, but I don’t know if I can ever shut down college football and do NFL. College football feeds my soul, and if that’s true, you just made my week.”

The voice of College Football @KirkHerbstreit reacts to Nebraska's president on a hot mic saying: "We're getting ready to announce the #Huskers and #BigTen Football tonight" #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/sTl3pWbM4t — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 15, 2020

Herbstreit actually called last night’s game between the New York Giants and Pittsburgh Steelers. In fact, he did such a great job that college football fans were worried that he’d leave for the NFL.

Not only did Herbstreit have an amazing reaction to the news regarding the Big Ten, he put to rest any rumors about him ditching college football.

College football fans will get to hear more from Herbstreit this weekend, as College GameDay will set up shop in Louisville.