What Could Hold Up Deal Between Matt Rhule, Nebraska

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

ESPN's Chris Low broke the news Friday that Nebraska has "zeroed in" on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.

Though the Cornhuskers have interest in Rhule as their next coach, they're not at the finish line just yet.

Per ESPN insider Pete Thamel, there's still one obstacle preventing this signing from becoming official. Since the Panthers owe Rhule $34 million, Nebraska needs to sort out that issue.

Nebraska's pursuit of Rhule will most likely reduce the buyout that Carolina owes Rhule.

Despite this hurdle, Nebraska is still expected to finalize a deal with Rhule. One of Thamel's sources said, "It looks like it’s going to happen."

Rhule had a disappointing tenure in the NFL, owning an 11-27 record from 2020 to 2022.

At the collegiate level, Rhule had a 47-43 record. He left Baylor and Temple better programs than when he first got there.

Considering Nebraska's recent history, landing a proven coach like Rhule would change the trajectory of the program.