Here’s What Scott Frost Actually Said About Transfer Portal

Scott Frost made headlines this past Wednesday for his comments regarding the NCAA transfer portal. He even received some backlash from Carolina Panther star Christian McCaffrey because he made a controversial remark about McCaffrey’s brother, Luke.

When talking about the transfer portal, Frost mentioned how it’s completely different now compared to what it was a few years ago. He also revealed that he believes there’s some tampering going on when it comes to the marquee transfers. Some of his comments were blown out of proportion, but thankfully, his response has finally been shared with the public.

“There’s no question it’s going to be risky to put your name in the portal. I’ll tell you this, it’s not supposed to happen, but the ones you really want that are in the portal, they already know where they’re going before they put their name in the portal, which is tampering and illegal, but that’s the way it’s working,” Frost said. “At one point, there was 1,100 kids in the portal. There’s only 120-some Division I schools in the country. So there could be a lot of kids left without a seat, metaphorically, when the music stops.

“The other dangerous part is graduation rates go way, way down when you leave one school and go to another. We had one leave that’s already left the next place he’s going and headed to another place. And that’s the biggest thing, I think that’s going to get hurt, is kids don’t get their college education because they’re moving around, trying to chase a little better situation from a football perspective. That affects their life.”

Frost finished off his rant about the transfer portal by telling people to buckle up because this trend isn’t going away anytime soon.

Here’s the full quote from Frost:

College football fans might not like what Frost had to say about the transfer portal, but at least he was being as honest as possible.

