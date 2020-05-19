Where Scott Frost Ranks In CBS’ New Head Coach Rankings

Scott Frost was expected to instantly resurrect Nebraska’s football program when he joined the team in 2018. Honestly though, expectations of that magnitude were never fair in the first place.

Frost led UCF to a 13-0 record during the 2017 season, making him the hottest commodity on the coaching market. Nebraska quickly struck, landing the former Cornhusker to a multi-year deal.

The Cornhuskers only won four games in Frost’s first year at the helm. Fans were hopeful that he’d have much more success in 2019, but the program increased its win total by just one game. A combined record of 9-15 is anything but encouraging for a program with rich history.

CBS Sports analyst Tom Fornelli recently ranked the top 65 coaches from Power Five programs. Due to Frost’s lack of success over the past two seasons, he fell to the No. 34 spot on Fornelli’s power rankings.

Via CBS Sports:

This is a stock that has taken a massive hit. Frost had tremendous success at UCF, so he began his time in these rankings at No. 21 in 2018. After a 4-8 start at Nebraska, he was dinged a little, dropping to No. 25 last year. Now, after a 5-7 season in his second year, he fell nine spots to No. 34. He’s one good season away from jumping into the top 20, but I feel like he’s similarly another bad season away from another steep decline.

Last year, Fornelli had Frost ranked as the No. 25 coach out of all Power Five programs.

Frost could either shoot up the rankings with a strong season in 2020, or fall even further down the list with another disappointing campaign.

Will the third year be the charm for Frost at Nebraska?