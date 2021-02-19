Former Nebraska OL Will Farniok Announces Transfer Destination

Last month Nebraska center Will Farniok joined a number of Huskers players who left the program via the NCAA transfer portal. Today, Farniok has decided on his new home.

Taking to Twitter, Farniok announced that he is moving to the AAC and joining the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. He joins a team that went 6-3 and made the AAC Championship Game in 2020.

“I am excited to announce my commitment to the University of Tulsa,” Farniok wrote. “#ReignCane”

Coming out of high school in 2018, Farniok was a three-star prospect and the No. 864 prospect in the country by 247Sports. He was the No. 15 center in the nation, and the No. 1 prospect from the state of South Dakota.

Despite spending three years at Nebraska, Farniok rarely saw the field for Scott Frost. He has been a reserve center for the last two years, appearing in a grand total of four games as backup to Cameron Jurgens. He appeared in just one game for the Huskers in 2020.

For Tulsa, it’s the addition of a veteran player to a team that defied expectations and made the AAC title game in 2020. But for Nebraska, it’s another frustrating departure for a team trying to get some consistency anywhere.

With Farniok leaving, Nebraska has now lost five offensive linemen from their 2020 roster. Seniors Brenden Jaimes and Matt Farniok – Will’s brother – are both off to the NFL, while Boe Wilson and Matthew Anderson have transferred to Western Kentucky and Louisiana respectively.

Who else will leave Nebraska this coming offseason?