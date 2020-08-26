New Details Emerging From Big Ten’s Plan For Winter Football

The Big Ten is standing firm in their decision to cancel fall football. So they’re moving ahead with plans to play in the winter.

According to Bill Rabinowitz of the Dispatch, the Big Ten is discussing the use of domed stadiums for their winter football season. Per the report, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, Detroit, St. Louis and Syracuse are cities under consideration.

Ohio State appears to be on board with the idea. The Dispatch reported that Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith confirmed the five cities named in the report, and added that “others” are under consideration too.

Domed stadiums would be understandably preferred given the freezing temperatures of winter games. Though it would offset the home-field advantage for many teams that enjoy it.

The Big Ten controversially canceled its 2020 fall football season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since then there has been significant backlash directed at the Big Ten, including commissioner Kevin Warren.

A number of players from Big Ten programs have already decided to opt out of the season entirely. Many of them are deciding to simply prepare for the NFL Draft rather than wait for the Big Ten to get its act together.

“Bubbles” have worked for a number of sports leagues that have implemented it. The NBA, NHL, MLS and NWSL have all resumed play, with very limited new cases of COVID-19.

While the loss of a proper fall football season is regrettable, it looks like there will be some Big Ten action when all is said and done.