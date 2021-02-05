2 Big Ten Teams Will Reportedly Play Game At Wrigley Field In 2021

The historic Wrigley Field was supposed to host a Big Ten tilt between Northwestern and Wisconsin in 2020. But after the pandemic put an end to that plan, we’ll be getting a replacement game at the iconic venue in 2021.

According to ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg, Northwestern will host a home game against Purdue at Wrigley Field next season. The original matchup was slated for November 20, but has yet to be confirmed.

If played, the 2021 Big Ten game will be the first matchup between Northwestern and Purdue there. It would be just the second college football game played there since 1938.

The last college football game to be held there was Northwestern vs. Illinois in 2010. Illinois won that matchup 48-27 en route to a Texas Bowl win over Baylor.

Teams were initially set to play Nov. 20. We'll see if that date holds but game will be sometime in November at Clark & Addison. — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) February 5, 2021

But while Wrigley Field hasn’t hosted many college football games since the 1930s, it hosted NFL games for significantly longer.

From 1921 to 1970, the Chicago Bears played at Wrigley Field. They didn’t relocate to their current home at Soldier Field until 1971.

It wasn’t just the Bears either. The Chicago Cardinals also called the iconic venue home from 1931 to 1938.

The 2021 Northwestern-Purdue game won’t be the last one played at Wrigley Field though. Northwestern reportedly intend to play in 2022 and 2024 as well.

Which college football matchups are you looking forward to seeing at Wrigley Field in the years to come?