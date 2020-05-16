The sports world has been in a state of uncertainty for the past two months due to the current pandemic. However, the latest news surrounding the 2020 college football season is mostly positive, especially for fans of the Big Ten.

At this point, it sounds like the SEC will be playing football this fall. Most states in the South have either opened up or loosened their restrictions. Other conferences been relatively quiet over the past few weeks though.

On Saturday, ESPN reporter Adam Rittenberg had an important update on the Big Ten’s outlook for this fall. He was told by Northwestern president Morton Schapiro that he can’t envision a football season this fall that doesn’t include all 14 participants.

In other words, the Big Ten expects every school from its conference to play football this year. This entire situation is fluid and things could change at any moment, but this is a massive step in the right direction.

To clarify, Schapiro expects all 14 schools to be able to play this fall, unless state policies prohibit campuses from opening. https://t.co/EhzbRI7ztX — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) May 15, 2020

Programs are obviously at the mercy of their state’s guidelines. For example, a school like Rutgers has to wait until New Jersey opens up entirely.

It’s possible that some conferences don’t play college football this fall, or move ahead without certain schools, depending on the situation in their states. However, the Big Ten will not be one of those conferences.

As for when fans could possibly attend sporting events, it’s truly too early to know when that can happen.

Hopefully, the 2020 college football season can move along smoothly without any hiccups.

[Adam Rittenberg]