Big Ten AD: There’s ‘Absolutely’ A Chance 2020 Football Season Is Canceled

Amid our current health crisis, college football season is a major topic. People are split on just forging on ahead, delaying the season into October, or the possibility of the season being outright canceled.

That last option is, of course, the doomsday scenario. College football is a major money maker for virtually every major program. There would be pretty severe ramifications if none is played this fall.

You can’t downplay that possibility, though. If the virus isn’t contained by the mid-summer, or there’s a reemergence in the fall, as some predict, it would absolutely not be safe for football to be played, even without fans in the stands. Getting hundreds of unpaid athletes together for the sake of fulfilling media contracts wouldn’t play well at all, and is still very dangerous.

Most don’t want to acknowledge the option of no football at all. Northwestern athletic director Jim Phillips, a highly respected person in that position, didn’t shy away from it. He spoke to WBBM News Radio on a host of issues relating to the Wildcats and college sports on Friday.

Northwestern University Athletic Director Jim Phillips is grappling with a lot of questions about the immediate future of college sports — and has few answers: 'We’re all just trying to take it a day at a time' … https://t.co/VSw3eKR6Ro @georgeofman pic.twitter.com/nBbmPLPu2n — WBBM Newsradio (@WBBMNewsradio) April 10, 2020

Phillips projected a loss of $6-$7 million for Northwestern athletics already, from the cancellation of the winter championships and spring seasons, including the NCAA Tournament. Things will obviously get much worse if football can’t go forward, something he’s not brushing off.

From WBBM:

“There’s absolutely a possibility it may not happen — or any of our fall sports,” Phillips says. “Maybe we’ll play 12 games, maybe you won’t be able to play any. Maybe there’s a reduced schedule you can have. Evereybody’s trying to figure this out as we go along.”