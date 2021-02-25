The Spun

Big Ten School Joins Notre Dame In Opting Out Of Video Game

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald leading his team onto the field.EVANSTON, IL - NOVEMBER 16: CJ Bryant #13 of Northwestern Wildcats takes the field with there Wounded Warrior Project uniform as they take on Michigan Wolverines at Ryan Field on November 16, 2013 in Evanston, Illinois. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

As of now, Notre Dame football won’t be in the new EA Sports College Football video game. Now, it looks like another major program, Northwestern, has the same concerns.

“Notre Dame Athletics welcomes the return of EA Sports College Football, a video game series that has historically helped promote interest in college football,” Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick said in a recent statement. “Notre Dame will not, however, participate in the game until such time as rules have been finalized governing the participation of our student-athletes.

“As those rules are developed, it is our strong desire that student-athletes be allowed to benefit directly from allowing their name, image and performance history to be used in the game.”

According to Chicago Sun-Times‘ Steve Greenberg says that Northwestern is aligned with Notre Dame on the issue, in wanting to see NLI rules codified before making a decision on the game. Because EA Sports is not working through the NCAA on the game, it needs to land the rights of many schools individually.

The EA Sports game is still a ways off, and it is not expected until next year at the earliest. Most assume that EA made the recent announcement expected NLI to be settled by the time the game comes out.

If players are granted their name, image, and likeness rights, they could receive payment from the company to be in the video game. In old editions of the game, EA created unnamed avatars that resembled active college players, with accurate attributes for them, and individuals could edit the rosters to have players’ names in the games. Many still play NCAA Football 14 with these ever-updating rosters.

Hopefully by the time the game comes out, all 130 FBS programs will be in the game, and players can receive some compensation for their inclusion as well.

