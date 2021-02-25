Big Ten School Joins Notre Dame In Opting Out Of Video Game

As of now, Notre Dame football won’t be in the new EA Sports College Football video game. Now, it looks like another major program, Northwestern, has the same concerns.

“Notre Dame Athletics welcomes the return of EA Sports College Football, a video game series that has historically helped promote interest in college football,” Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick said in a recent statement. “Notre Dame will not, however, participate in the game until such time as rules have been finalized governing the participation of our student-athletes.

“As those rules are developed, it is our strong desire that student-athletes be allowed to benefit directly from allowing their name, image and performance history to be used in the game.”

According to Chicago Sun-Times‘ Steve Greenberg says that Northwestern is aligned with Notre Dame on the issue, in wanting to see NLI rules codified before making a decision on the game. Because EA Sports is not working through the NCAA on the game, it needs to land the rights of many schools individually.

Notre Dame was the first school to publicly announce its decision to hold off on joining the 100-plus schools already signed on to participate. Northwestern made its decision last month, according to an athletic department spokesman. (2/4) — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) February 24, 2021

“Our approval allows Illinois to be included in the development process,” the spokesman said, “and we would be supportive of any changes EA may incorporate should NIL pass.” (4/4) — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) February 24, 2021

The EA Sports game is still a ways off, and it is not expected until next year at the earliest. Most assume that EA made the recent announcement expected NLI to be settled by the time the game comes out.

If players are granted their name, image, and likeness rights, they could receive payment from the company to be in the video game. In old editions of the game, EA created unnamed avatars that resembled active college players, with accurate attributes for them, and individuals could edit the rosters to have players’ names in the games. Many still play NCAA Football 14 with these ever-updating rosters.

Hopefully by the time the game comes out, all 130 FBS programs will be in the game, and players can receive some compensation for their inclusion as well.

