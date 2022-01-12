It’s been over a month since the end of 2021 season for Northwestern football, but a former top recruit inside the program revealed his intention to leave Evanston just this week.

According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, quarterback Hunter Johnson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday. At this time, The Spun can confirm report.

A former five-star recruit in the class of 2017, Johnson started three games as a team captain for the Wildcats during the 2021 season. He ended a frustrating year in Evanston with 424 passing yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

Northwestern closed the 2021 campaign with a 3-9 overall record and finished last in the Big Ten West standings at 1-8.

Johnson started eight games for Northwestern over the course of three seasons of playing time with the program. The bulk of his play came during the 2019 campaign, but he battled injuries and serious family struggles in the middle of the season, leading to a disappointing output on the field. He ended the year completing just 46 percent of his passes for 432 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions.

Graduate transfer Peyton Ramsey took over the Northwestern starting job the following year, reverting Johnson to the backup role. He did not record any stats during the 2020 season.

Johnson began his collegiate career at Clemson. He arrived to the Tigers as the No. 2 pro-style passer and No. 30 overall prospect in the nation for the 2017 cycle.

He played for Dabo Swinney for just one season before transferring to Northwestern after his freshman season.