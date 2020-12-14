Longtime Big Ten Assistant Football Coach Announces Retirement

Northwestern defensive coordinator Mike Hankwitz is hoping to put one more huge win on his resume before retirement at the end of the season.

Hankwitz revealed publicly on Monday that he informed Wildcats head coach Pat Fitzgerald during the offseason that the 2020 campaign would be his last. Hankwitz has been the defensive coordinator at Northwestern since 2008.

“My wife and I discussed it at length,” he said of his decision, via 247Sports’ Brandon Marcello. “She thought it was going to happen two years in a row. At some point she said, ‘You’ve gotta decide.’ We talked about it and said, yeah, you know what? I’m not getting any younger.”

Hankwitz began his coaching career at his alma mater Michigan in 1970 and has been the DC at Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Texas A&M, Western Michigan and Wisconsin throughout his five decades in football.

If this year is his last, he’s having a heck of a sendoff. Northwestern has one of the top defenses in the country and Hankwitz has been nominated for the prestigious Broyles Award.

As for that one additional big win, Hankwitz and the Wildcats are preparing for play Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game this Saturday. An upset would give Northwestern its first conference title since 2000.

Kickoff for the Big Ten final is set for noon ET Saturday on FOX.