Look: Pat Fitzgerald’s Citrus Bowl Outfit Is Going Viral

Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald is reaping the benefits of his team playing in Orlando for its bowl game.

Fitzgerald has the college football world buzzing over his outfit choice for the Citrus Bowl. He decided to go with a black polo and gray shorts since the weather is awfully nice at Camping World Stadium.

It’s an unconventional look for a head coach, but Fitzgerald can pull it off. After all, he’s still relatively young at 46 years old.

Pat Fitzgerald is going full Orlando pic.twitter.com/lIbbJY2zGM — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 1, 2021

Perhaps this outfit is good luck for the Wildcats since they’re currently leading by two scores against the Auburn Tigers.

Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey has been the star of the first half, completing 12-of-16 passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns. His second touchdown pass of the game was an excellent throw on the run to John Raine.

With the way Northwestern’s defense has played this season, a 14-point cushion over Auburn might be enough to seal the deal in the Citrus Bowl.

It’ll be up to Bo Nix to pull Auburn out of this deficit. He hasn’t been very effective this half, but it doesn’t help that the entire offense has been out of sync.

The Citrus Bowl is being broadcast on ABC.