Northwestern Announces Update On WR Berkeley Holman

No. 8 Northwestern suffered a devastating loss on Saturday against Michigan State. The Wildcats came into East Lansing with high hopes at a College Football Playoff run, but ultimately saw those dreams quashed. The Spartans forced four turnovers and went onto win 29-20.

However after the game, the entire program remained focused on the health of wide receiver Berkeley Holman. The junior wideout suffered a scary injury late in the fourth quarter of the game.

Thankfully, Northwestern football gave a positive update, courtesy of the Daily Northwestern’s Ella Brockway.

“Berkeley Holman is doing well at the hospital. The initial eval was promising and the ER staff will keep him there for a couple hour for observation. Overall a great report for him thus far and we anticipate that he will be able to come back home tonight,” the statement read.

Great update from @NUFBFamily on WR Berkeley Holman: pic.twitter.com/PfZW3rS5Lh — Ella Brockway (@ellabrockway) November 29, 2020

Everyone can breathe a sigh of relief after the newest update.

The injury to Holman happened on a bang-bang play in the fourth quarter. As he went up to catch a pass, a Michigan State defensive back arrived at the same time and collided with the Northwestern wide receiver’s head.

The play resulted in a Spartans interception.

Dear god, I hope Berkeley Holman from @NUFBFamily is OK. Brutal hit. pic.twitter.com/HT5TpQObZv — Christopher Boan (@cgboan) November 28, 2020

Holman remained on the field for a few minutes as he received attention from a group of medical staff. Eventually, the broadcast showed the he had started to move his arms. As he was being carted off, Holman gave a thumbs up to let everyone know that he was fine.

The team rallied around their wide receiver as he was taken off of the field. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and Michigan State coach Mel Tucker stood together while Holman received treatment in an awesome show of unity.

Hopefully, Holman will be able to return to the field for the Wildcats soon.